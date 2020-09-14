POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Jesus Vargas, 26, 225 Jackson Ave., reckless driving, Lincoln County warrant (child abuse, trespassing, criminal mischief).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 75 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 12:24 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday: 3:17 a.m., North 32nd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:12 a.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:29 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:52 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, fire assist. 1:51 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:50 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:55 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:25 p.m., 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.