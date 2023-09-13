POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Logan Schroeder, 19, 1005 Village Green Drive, Apt. 10, open alcohol container, minor in possession.
Police calls
On Tuesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:03 a.m., South Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:16 a.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:19 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:25 p.m., Fifth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:16 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:34 p.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 5:07 a.m., South Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.