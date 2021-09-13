POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
Friday: Arachalys Chavez Correa, 22, 1404 Country Club Drive, No. 3, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance. Sergio Salazar Pena, 36, Columbus, possession of a controlled substance. Kathryn Anderson, 58, Stanton, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, improper turn.
Saturday: Ivan Capetillo, 21, Norfolk, criminal mischief. Elizabeth Scannell, 20, 516 Hastings Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), leaving the scene of an accident. Sebastian Garcia, 23, 1010 S. Third St., possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday: Alayna Vail, 34, 1304 E. Hayes Ave., Apt. B., Madison County warrant for a fishing permit violation. Layton Petersen, 20, Winside, leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Monday: Monica Marino, 25, 1102 S. Ninth St., No. 4, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), transporting a child while intoxicated, stop sign violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 101 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 8:16 a.m., Harris Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:04 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:44 a.m., 13th Street and Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:53 p.m., Chestnut Street, rescue call, no transport.