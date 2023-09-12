POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Saturday: Lucas Dean, 33, 1105 Hayes Ave., driving during revocation, no valid registration.
Monday: David Janssen, 45, 203 S. 10th St., third-degree assault.
Police calls
On Monday, police responded to 21 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 4:45 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:42 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:20 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 10:40 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 4:24 a.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, no transport. 6:03 a.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.