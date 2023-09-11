POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sept. 9: Robert Key III, 34, 109 E. Michigan Ave., driving under the influence — fourth offense (+ .15), driving under suspension.
Sept. 10: Darryn Keith, 55, 55167 850th Road, Pierce, driving under the influence — first offense; Suyen Herrera, 20, 902 Riverfront Road, Apt. 10, disturbing the peace, minor in consumption.
Police calls
Since Friday, police responded to 95 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 10:53 A.M., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 3:14 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:57 p.m., West Eisenhauer Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 8:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport; Sunday: 3:31 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport; 4:40 a.m., North 30th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 6:26 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 7:53 a.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport; 11:08 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 3:29 p.m., West Maple Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 4:27 p.m., fire-assist, carbon monoxide detector; 4:40 p.m., 18th Street and Maple Avenue, rescue call, no transport; 5:19 p.m., Wilson Avenue, fire-assist, smoke detector; 7:19 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.