POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Handel Chiong, 28, 1307 Impala Drive, No. D, driving during revocation.
Friday: Justin White, 19, Ulysses, minor in consumption. Paige Jognson, 20, Plainview, minor in comsumption. Abigail Anderson, 20, Pierce, minor in comsumption.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Thursday: 7:32 a.m., First Street and Kaneb Road, rescue call, injury accident, no transport. 9:55 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, false alarm. 11:07 a.m., Homewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:24 p.m., South 13th Place, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.