POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Gina Barrett, 19, homeless, Lancaster County warrant, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting. Juan Quinones, 54, 1311 Impala Drive., Apt. F., driving during revocation, speeding. Tyson Tilden, 33, 905 Syracuse Ave., No. 6, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 32 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:49 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:05 p.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:29 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:40 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:55 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:22 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:56 p.m., Southern Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 6:37 a.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.