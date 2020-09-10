POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Amanda McCloskey, 24, Columbus, Platte County warrant (two counts of forgery). Nathan Eschliman, 36, 1003 N. Sixth St., No. 9, driving during revocation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 35 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Wednesday: 9:27 a.m., North First Streed, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:30 a.m., 554th Avenue, fire assist, burn permit. 11:08 a.m., East Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:45 p.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:49 p.m., Dover Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:51 p.m., McInstosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.