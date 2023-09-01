POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 23 in the parking lot of 2100 Market Lane damaged a parked, unattended vehicle driven by Brandon Wacker, Wayne.
A collision Aug. 23 in the 600 block of East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Jonah Nelson, Bertrand, and Roberto Gutierrez Garzon, 800 E. Klug Ave.
A hit-and-run accident Aug. 24 in the 300 block of South 13th Street damaged vehicles owned by Theresa Miller, 55548 Lake Canyon Road, and Brett Handy, 1400 W. Maple Ave. The driver of a third vehicle involved that reportedly was not damaged left the scene before police arrived.
Police calls
On Thursday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 9:17 a.m., Raasch Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:43 a.m., Highway 57, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:23 a.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:56 p.m., Charolais Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:31 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:40 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:31 p.m., East Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:34 p.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:50 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 1:52 a.m., North 33rd Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:50 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.