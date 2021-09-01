POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Karla Juarez Nino, 40, Bloomfield, driving under revocation, stop sign violation.
Accidents
A collision Aug. 13 in the 3900 Norfolk Avenue parking lot damaged vehicles owned by Emily Afrank, Meadow Grove, and Lorrie Schroeder, Pilger.
A collision Aug. 14 on the 1300 block of West Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Cooper Mingus, Pond Creek, Oklahoma, and Brissa Santillan, 1107 Taylor Ave.
A collision Aug. 19 on 12th Street damaged a vehicle owned by Raige Fernau, 313 N. 12th St., No. 301, and a parked vehicle owned by Ashley Waggoner (not present), 123 E. Park Ave.
A collision Aug. 20 in the 1200 block of West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Brandon Grevson, 901 Syracuse Ave., No. 57, and Lorraine Freeman, 700 S. 11th St.
A collision Aug. 20 in the 1200 block of West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Kade Watts, Albion, and Osmel Valdes, 1307 Impala Drive.
A collision Aug. 21 on 25th Street damaged vehicles driven by Yenelice Gonzalez Martinez, 2202 Highland Drive, and Drake Harrington, Lincoln.
A collision Aug. 21 at the roundabout intersecting North Victory Road and Highway 275 damaged vehicles owned by Katie Loberg, 606 Meadow Lane, and Gabriel Trevino, 1312 Blaine St.
A collision Aug. 22 on Benjamin Avenue damaged a vehicle driven by Tiegan Bowers, Madison, and a parked vehicle driven by Darrin Bargstardt (not present), Winside.
A collision Aug. 23 on Georgia Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Blaine Lammers, Hartington, and Marcus Haynes, Lincoln.
A collision Aug. 24 on Seventh Street damaged vehicles owned by Allene Johnson, 1106 Blaine St., and Kurtis Hoefling, 607 N. 10th St.
A collision Aug. 25 in the 2300 block of Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Arlin Miller, Plainview, and Ronna Schweitzer, Sprague.
A collision Aug. 29 on North Fourth Street damaged vehicles driven by Cameron Borgmann, 2211 W. Madison Ave., and Dashia Ellwanger, 508 Oak St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:12 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:06 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:40 p.m., 25th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 4:32 p.m., Woodhurst Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:50 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:40 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 12:59 a.m., South Hickory Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.