POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Jonathan Lewis, 18, 405 N. 37th St., criminal mischief.
Accidents
A crash Sept. 14 in the 1600 block of N. 26th Street damaged a vehicle driven by Brittany Painter, Battle Creek, and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Derek and Shellie Kucera, 1214 Meadow Drive.
A collision Sept. 14 on Fourth Street damaged vehicles driven by Christian Morris, 908 S. Ninth St., and Joel Villamar, 815 S. Eighth St., Apt. 2.
A collision Sept. 13 on North Ninth Street damaged vehicles driven by Jacob Tomka, 307 N. Eighth St., and Nixel Ortiz, 1101 W. Norfolk Ave., No. 104.
A crash Sept. 13 in a parking lot at 814 S. 13th St. damaged a vehicle driven by Danielle Isom, Osmond.
A collision Sept. 13 on East Maple Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Renee Born, 1700 Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 615, and James Ingram, 2408 W. Madison Ave.
A collision Sept. 13 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Daphne Schmit, 1604 Charolais Drive, and vivian Campos Avila, Madison.
A collision Sept. 11 on East Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Edgar olivan, Clearwater, and Kassandra Nunez, Wakefield.
A collision Sept. 10 on North 18th Street damaged vehicles driven by Laura Schomaker, 1305 Valli Hi Road, and Benjamin Uzzell, 1406 W. Norfolk Ave.
A hit-and-run crash Sept. 9 in a parking lot at 700 S. 13th St. damaged an unknown run vehicle and a vehicle owned by Connor Balke, Cole Camp, Missouri.
A collision Sept. 8 on East Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Michael Uttecht, 112 E. Benjamin Ave., No. 5, and Michael Kruse, Omaha.
A crash Sept. 7 in the 300 block of North 10th Street damaged vehicles driven by Garrett Halligan, 1405 Verges Ave., and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Big Electronics, Lincoln.
A hit-and-run crash Sept. 6 in a parking lot at 2400 W. Pasewalk Avenue damaged a run vehicle driven by Rhonda Severson, 907 Syracuse Ave., Apt. 6, and a parked and unattended vehicle owned by Nancy Wysocki, Meadow Grove.
A collision Sept. 6 in the 600 block of North 13th Street damaged vehicles driven by Nicholas Beckman, Carroll, and Kennedy Brandon, 1402 Country Club Road, Apt. 46.
A property damage collision Sept. 5 on Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Eddy Jaden, 1225 Sunnydell Lane, Allyson Schlueter, Blair, and Jared Michaels, 403 W. Norfolk Ave., and caused an estimated $250 in damage to a lawn owned by the Liberty Center, 808 W. Park Ave.
A collision Sept. 5 on Park Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jessica Rodriguez, 400 S. Eighth St., and Schuyler Wragge, 121 N. 25th St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 57 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 8:49 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 8:55 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, no transport.
Tuesday, 11:02 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, fire call, carbon monoxide leak.
Tuesday, 12:52 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 1:07 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 3:00 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 3:42 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 3:36 p.m., 13th Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 7:43 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 12:01 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.