POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 53 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 12:45 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 1:30 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday, 2:02 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 4:08 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 6:53 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 2:34 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.