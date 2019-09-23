POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sunday: Brandon Prescott, 40, homeless, second-degree criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Saturday: Cody Scott, 25, 509 W. Walnut Ave., negligent driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident; Treyvon Jennings, 27, 118 S. 13th St., driving under the influence, possession of marijuana; Eduardo Cruz, 21, 102 Broadmoor Drive, driving under suspension, no registration; Ellexys Wolff, 19, Stanton, disorderly conduct.
Friday: Jennifer Sanford, 23, 511 Verges Ave., driving under suspension.
Sept. 12: Jeffery Marksmeier, 36, 2001 W. Madison Ave., assault.
Sept. 2, Matthew Sieck, 27, Madison, criminal mischief.
Criminal reports
Theft of tools from shed reported at 1227 Eldorado Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 1609 Goldenberry Drive.
Theft reported at 1207 Taylor Ave.
Theft of items from a parked car reported at 701 S. Fourth St.
Criminal mischief of damage to a vehicle reported at 2307 Fairview Drive.
Theft of items from a parked car reported at 1006 S. Fourth St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 206 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 8:41 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 12:30 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 1:05 p.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., South 13th Street, fire call, shed fire.
Saturday, 7:30 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 9:12 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 1:16 a.m., Ninth Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 7:18 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 10:49 a.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 2:32 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 3:10 p.m., Highway 275 and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 6:46 p.m., 13th Street and Benjamin Avenue, canceled.
Sunday, 9:16 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, fire call, false alarm.
Monday, 3:52 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.