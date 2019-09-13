POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Ellis Cournoyer, 38, 112 Jackson Ave., driving under suspension.
Heather Mielke, 37, 2211 N. Eastwood, leaving the scene of accident that caused property damage.
Criminal reports
Theft of wallet from 2400 Pasewalk Ave.
Theft of services at 812 S. 7th St.
Damage to property at 601 Verges Ave .,#5.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 85 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 8:36 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 9:34 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 10:05 a.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 10:32 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 2:15 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 6:03 p.m., East Park Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 6:19 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.