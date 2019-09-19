POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Cindy Fitzgerald, 46, 805 S. First St., Madison County warrant — procuring/selling alcohol to a minor/incompetent.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, police responded to 61 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 7:37 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Wednesday, 12:54 p.m., Andy’s North Shore, fire call, fire.
Wednesday, 3:34 p.m., Wilson Avenue, rescue call transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., Riverfront Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 8:58 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday, 10:24 p.m., South Victory Road, rescue call, no transport.