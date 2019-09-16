POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Heather Mielke, 37, 2211 N. Eastwood St., leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Criminal reports
Theft of property reported at 904 E. Knolls St.
Damage to a vehicle reported at 1204 W. Norfolk Ave.
Theft of money reported at 2700 W. Norfolk Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday, police responded to 163 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday, 8:17 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Saturday, 9:55 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Saturday, 11:18 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 1:33 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 5:27 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Saturday, 6:54 p.m., Vicki Lane, fire call, fire alarm.
Saturday, 8:48 p.m., Jackson Avenue, fire call, illegal burning.
Sunday, 5:09 a.m., South Eighth Street fire call, car fire.
Sunday, 6:38 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 9:01 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m., 61st Street and Highway 275, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 1:56 p.m., 839th Road, fire call, burn permit check, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:33 p.m., West Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 6:41 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:48 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:28 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 12:25 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.