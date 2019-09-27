POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Cody Scott, 25, 121 Crestwood, possession of controlled substance-meth, obstruction, drug paraphernalia; Matthew Hunter, 46, homeless, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under revocation, careless driving and driving without headlights.
Thursday: Melissa Neurohr, 39, 804 S. 16th St., Apt. A, theft; Itzel Sotelo Aviles, 25, 1309 Taylor Ave., third-degree assault, false reporting (offense date was Sept. 8); Julian Trejo-Perez, 21, 1805 Parker Circle, Apt. D, disorderly conduct.
Sept. 20, Jeff Marksmeier, 35 2001 W. Madison Ave, third-degree assault.
Criminal reports
Theft of items from vehicle at 403 Roland Ave.
Theft of cash from 300 S. First St.
Theft of cash from vehicle at 1002 Northdale.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 69 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday, 7:55 a.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 8:59 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 1:01 p.m., Seventh Street and Michigan Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 1:31 p.m., Old Highway 8, fire call, odor.
Thursday, 1:34 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 1:47 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, fire call, false alarm.
Thursday, 2:45 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 5:50 p.m., South 18th Street Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 8:45 p.m., Braasch Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Friday, 5:59 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.