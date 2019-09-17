POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Scott Montgomery, Omaha, driving under suspension.
Sept. 8: Angela Neujahr, 41, 114 Driftwood, criminal mischief.
Criminal reports
Theft of license plates from lot reported at 801 E. Benjamin Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 74 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday, 5:09 a.m., South Eighth Street fire call, car fire.
Sunday, 6:38 a.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday, 9:01 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Sunday, 1:00 p.m., 61st Street and Highway 275, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 1:56 p.m., 839th Road, fire call, burn permit check, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 3:33 p.m., West Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 6:41 p.m., West Omaha Avenue, rescue call, motor vehicle accident, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:48 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday, 8:28 p.m., North Boxelder Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 12:25 a.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 9:58 a.m., Old Hadar Road, fire call, gas odor.
Monday, 10:17 a.m., South Fifth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 11:04 a.m., North Pine Street, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 1:56 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 3:34 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 11:17 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.