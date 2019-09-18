POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Lindsay Johnson, 35, 600 S. Second St., resisting arrest, obstructing, fictitious plates, no registration, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Criminal reports
Theft of money from a car reported at 1020 S. 13th St.
Theft of a table and white earbuds reported at 601 S. Eighth St.
Theft of a purse from a car reported at 508 s. Seventh St.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 72 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday, 11:28 a.m., Village Green Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday, 4:52 a.m., South Eighth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Tuesday, 9:59 p.m., Emerald Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 5:38 a.m., Goldenberry Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday, 6:37 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.