POLICE DIVISION
Accidents
A collision Sept. 5 on First Street damaged vehicles driven by Athena Martin, 105 Broadmoor Drive, Jennifer Williams, 903 S. Second St., and Patricia Pospisil, Pierce.
Criminal reports
Theft reported at 308 N. 13th St.
Theft of checkbook reported at 2400 W. Pasewalk Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, police responded to 72 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday, 10:24 p.m., South Victory Road, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 7:06 a.m. ,Jackson Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Thursday, 9:19 a.m., North Cottonwood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 12:10 p.m., Highway 275 and 25th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Thursday, 4:29 p.m., South 14th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday, 8:14 p.m., Longhorn Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday, 3:44 a.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.