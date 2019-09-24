POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday: Eric Allen, 41, 601 Verges Ave., Apt. 5, trespassing; Connor Maurer, 18, 1005 N. Seventh St., possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Criminal reports
Burglary reported at 704 Koenigstein Ave.
Burglary reported at 1700 Pasewalk Ave.
Theft of license plates reported at 120 W. Norfolk Ave.
Police calls
Between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to 49 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday, 1:00 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Monday, 1:26 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
Monday, 4:15 p.m., Bluff Avenue, fire call, fire pit.
Monday, 5:45 p.m., Mulberry Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 6:24 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday, 7:00 p.m., 13th Street and Monroe Avenue, fire call, ammonia odor.
Monday, 10:23 p.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.