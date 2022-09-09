POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Jolyn Eatherton, 29, 117 N. 25th St., driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 45 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 8:01 a.m., South 20th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:05 a.m., Gold Strike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:18 a.m., Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:54 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:45 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:59 p.m., Highway 35, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:29 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:43 p.m., Lakewood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:07 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:10 p.m., Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:48 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:57 p.m., Belmont Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Friday: 2:25 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:07 a.m., Grant Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.