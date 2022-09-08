POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Aaron Newcombe, 21, 1204 W. Norfolk Ave., Apt. 207, Platte County warrant for third-degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 48 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:36 a.m., 10th Street and Taylor Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:53 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:23 a.m., Highway 35, rescue call, no transport. 10:08 a.m., North 12th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:18 a.m., Highland Drive, rescue call, no transport. 11:01 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:45 p.m., Cambridge Way, gas leak. 2:14 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, odor investigation. 3:10 p.m., North 11th Street, smoker fire. 3:34 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:27 p.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, no transport. 6:40 p.m., Wood Street, rescue call, no transport.