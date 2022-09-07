POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Erik Sonnier, 38, 205 S. 10th St., Madison County warrant. Israel Turquiz Salvador, 29, 700 S. Fourth St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — second offense, resisting arrest, refusal of a breath test.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 8 a.m., Hillview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:09 a.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:49 a.m., 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:14 p.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:55 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:19 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 2:34 a.m., Highway 35, rescue call, no transport. 3:38 a.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.