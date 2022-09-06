POLICE DIVISION
Bookings (Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Aug. 29: Ronald Dittman, 60, 113 Jackson Drive, Stanton County warrant.
Thursday: Noah Scott, 19, 1111 W. Prospect Ave., obstructing a police officer, minor in possession. Mitchell Pachta, 20, 1111 W. Prospect Ave., obstructing a police officer, minor in possession.
Friday: Jesse Fosbinder, 39, North Platte, Lincoln County warrant.
Saturday: Justis Calkins, 24, 302 Trailridge Road, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, driving during revocation. Josue Larios-Ramos, 23, 609 S. 18th St., Apt. 10, driving during revocation, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving. Edgar Mora, 41, 309 Blaine St., driving under suspension.
Sunday: Alec Price, 24, 2802 Westview Drive, driving under the influence. Raquel Wright, 40, Norfolk, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance.
Monday: Yandriel Rojas-Portal, 28, 1000 N. First St., leaving the scene of an accident.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 139 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 6:55 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:48 p.m., West Prospect Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:21 p.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:18 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 11:06 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:26 p.m., West Prairie Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:10 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.