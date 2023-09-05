POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Scott Simonson, 54, 1201 W. Pasewalk Ave., Apt. 4, Madison County warrant. Francis Weinacht, 36, homeless, theft by unlawful taking ($0-$500).
Saturday: Alen Valenzuela Orozco, 24, 1102 S. Ninth St., No. 3, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance.
Sunday: Christopher Fowler, 39, 424 Lincoln Ave., Platte County warrant.
Police calls
From Friday through Monday, police responded to 139 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 2:41 p.m., Village Green Drive, deck fire. 9:21 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:24 p.m., East Indiana Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 5:04 a.m., North 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:15 a.m., Adare Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:53 a.m., Verges Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:55 p.m., South Sixth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:56 p.m., Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:32 p.m., North 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:39 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 11:30 a.m., 835th Road and 561st Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:38 a.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:39 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 3:52 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:28 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:33 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:26 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:10 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, smoke.