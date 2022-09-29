POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sept. 19: Wesley Bertrand, 27, homeless, theft ($0-$500).
Wednesday: Byron Shiadek, 71, 1700 W. Pasewalk Ave., Madison County warrant.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 8:38 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:29 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:38 p.m., 534th Avenue and 828th Road, drone assist.