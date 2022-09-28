POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Michael Hanson, 50, 707 W. Walnut Ave., Apt. 5, third-degree domestic assault, possession of marijuana.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 42 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 6:58 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:17 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:38 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:15 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 2:29 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:03 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:09 p.m., West Park Avenue, fire assist. 6:42 p.m., Sheridan Drive, rescue call, no transport. 7:56 p.m., West Walnut Avenue, rescue call, no transport.