POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Sept. 18: Jasmin Jurgensen, 27, 507 E. Nebraska Ave., driving under the influence — second offense, stop sign violation.
Monday: Brenda Sixtos, 33, 302 S. Fifth St., second-degree trespassing.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:20 a.m., East Braasch Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:24 a.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:57 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:07 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:11 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:28 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 1:53 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:44 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport.