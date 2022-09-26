POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Cornelius Sanders, 36, 112 E. Klug Ave., disturbing the peace.
Sunday: Lyle Frisch, 49, homeless, second-degree trespassing. Mercedes Divis, 33, homeless, shoplifting ($0-$500), possession of marijuana. Natalie Jimenez, 18, 106 N. 11th St., reckless driving, misuse of learner’s permit, no proof of insurance.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Monday, police responded to 98 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 3:58 p.m., North Airport Road, rescue call, no transport. 9:20 p.m., Homewood Drive, carbon monoxide detector.
Sunday: 2:18 a.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:13 p.m., South Pine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 5:34 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.