POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Savannah Koepke, 19, Stanton, minor in possession, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 27 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 10:06 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:42 a.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:01 p.m., North Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:22 p.m., East Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:50 p.m., South Third Street, gas line struck. 4 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:26 p.m., 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:30 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 6:39 a.m., North First Street, rescue call, no transport.