POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Devin Zollars, 27, 512 S. Seventh St., driving under suspension. Brandon James, 31, 1513 Ponca Hills Drive, Apt. A, Madison County warrant. Lyle Frisch, 49, homeless, second-degree criminal trespassing.
Saturday: Bradley Bussey, 68, 312 N. Ninth St., protection order violation.
Sunday: Yezmine Lovejoy, 19, 902 Riverfront Road, Unit A, disturbing the peace. Josie Auld, 38, 904 Syracuse Ave., Apt. D, criminal mischief ($1,500-$5,000).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 46 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:08 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:34 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, no transport. 1:43 p.m., Country Club Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.\!q 6:30 p.m., Hastings Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:42 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.
Tuesday: 12:36 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:42 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport.