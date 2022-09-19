FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 7:12 a.m., West Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:17 p.m., Elm Street, Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:05 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:07 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, no transport. 4:17 p.m., West Madison Avenue, fire. 4:39 p.m., Blaine Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:48 p.m., East Berry Hill Drive, rescue call, no transport.
Sunday: 1:23 a.m., North 12th Street, mutual aid rescue call, no transport. 1:42 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:01 a.m., Indiana Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 8:55 a.m., Lodgeview Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:45 a.m., East Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:05 p.m., Campbell Drive, rescue call, no transport. 8:09 p.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 9:36 p.m., East Klug Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:38 p.m., West Phillip Avenue and South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 9:49 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, burnt food. 10:44 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.