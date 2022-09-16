POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Arturo Molina, 51, 1210 Elm Ave., Madison County warrant for no proof of insurance. James Short, 23, 52005 852nd Road, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Thursday, police responded to 43 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Thursday: 11:58 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:29 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, carbon monoxide alarm. 3:20 p.m., Clark Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 6:40 p.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:02 p.m., Clark Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:32 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:58 p.m., Impala Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.