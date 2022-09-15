POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Ashley Gutierrez, 35, homeless, two Iowa arrest warrants.
Thursday: Christopher Fowler, 39, 405 Andy’s North Shore Drive, Platte County warrant for a protection order violation.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 10:53 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 11:09 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:10 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:13 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:20 p.m., South 12th Street, rescue call, no transport. 7:12 p.m., Andy’s Lake Road, propane odor.
Thursday: 1:02 a.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.