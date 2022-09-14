POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Gerald Hasebroock, 36, 310 S. Second St., Colfax County warrant, possession of methamphetamine, fictitious plates, no valid registration. Cory Sanders, 35, 112 E. Klug Ave., Madison County warrant, obstructing a police officer.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 60 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 7:58 a.m., First Street and Omaha Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:56 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:37 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, no transport. 12:42 p.m., Elm Street, Stanton, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1:05 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:30 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:31 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:49 p.m., South First Street, fire assist. 7:37 p.m., Benjamin Avenue and Fieldcrest Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:21 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:23 p.m., South Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Wednesday: 6:14 a.m., Victory Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.