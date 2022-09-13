POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Monday, Sept. 12, Solomon Partee, 33, 704 N. First St., No. 3, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Sept. 8, Rafael Ramirez, 20, 1403 Lakewood Drive, No. 1; third degree assault.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 34 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 7:53 a.m., Mimick Drive, rescue call, no transport; 9:35 a.m., McIntosh Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services; 10:38 a.m., Market Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 12:20 p.m., Hickory Street, fire-assist, freon leak; 4:01 p.m., Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional; 5:13 p.m., South 13th Street, haybale fire.