POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 104 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 1:45 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 4:12 p.m., Krenzien Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:47 p.m., South Second Street, rescue call, no transport. 8:14 p.m., Northdale Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:17 p.m., Highway 81, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 p.m., North First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:16 p.m., North Ninth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:29 a.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:44 a.m., South 13th Street, dumpster fire. 1:34 p.m., 834th Road, grass fire. 3:37 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:20 p.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:31 p.m., Southern Drive, rescue call, no transport.