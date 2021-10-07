POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Cisco Rhinehart, 27, 916 Syracuse Ave., No. 10, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance. Matthew Vaughan, 36, 112 N. Ninth St., driving under the influence — fourth offense, refusal to submit to preliminary and chemical breath tests, driving left of center, open alcohol container. Benjamin Laska, 40, Pierce, first-degree trespassing. Charlie Simons, 19, 900 W. Prospect Ave., No. 15, minor in possession, open alcohol container. Samuel Vortherms, 19, 1202 N. Ninth St., minor in possession. Zackary G. Barlean, 19, 20, 103 Cottage Drive, minor in possession. Wyatt Wollberg, 19, 2206 Sunset Ave., disturbing the peace. Roberto Rodriguez, 21, 2206 Sunset Ave., disturbing the peace. Caitlin Berndt, 18, 2206 Sunset Ave., disturbing the peace. Dylan Yaggie, 19, 2206 Sunset Ave., disturbing the peace. Thomas Wiener, 18, 1409 S. Third St., minor in possession. Hank Frost, 20, 103 Cottage Drive, minor in possession.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 37 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:40 a.m., South 16th Street, hazardous materials response. 8:34 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 3:50 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 p.m., East Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:59 p.m., North Seventh Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:20 p.m., Highway 275, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:03 p.m., Blaine Street, vehicle fire. 10:35 p.m., North Eighth Street, fire.
Thursday: 3:18 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.