POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 38 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 12:46 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:31 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, car fire. 3:27 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 3:41 p.m., Fairview Drive, rescue call, no transport. 3:42 p.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:37 p.m., Oak Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:20 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:20 p.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:48 p.m., West Phillip Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:11 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:15 p.m., South Eighth Street, fire call. 8:16 p.m., Oak Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:31 p.m., Isabelle Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:34 p.m., Milan Drive, odor investigation. 10:28 p.m., Old Highway 8, rescue call, no transport.
