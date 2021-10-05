POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 31 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 8:10 a.m., 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:50 a.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:15 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:09 p.m., South First Street, burn permit check. 1:46 p.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:49 p.m., Jonathan Circle, rescue call, no transport. 2:30 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:14 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:32 p.m., Oak Street, rescue call, no transport. 5:39 p.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:32 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 12:45 a.m., Walnut Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.