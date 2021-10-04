POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Rashid Perry, 21, 304 N. 12th St., No. 4, open alcohol container.
Saturday: Mary Griffith, 61, 400 Meadow Lane, driving during revocation.
Sunday: Victor Aviles Carreno, 30, 724 S. 18th St., No. 214, protection order violation. Stanley Acklie, 72, 84425 550th Ave., driving under the influence. Michelle Beltz, 34, Hadar, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 87 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Saturday: 11:13 a.m., Ta-Ha-Zouka Park, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:59 p.m., West Madison Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:32 p.m., Taylor Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:57 p.m., South Fifth Street, fire.
Sunday: 12:20 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:16 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:40 a.m., South Chestnut Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:03 a.m., 19th Drive, rescue call, no transport. 10:16 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:06 a.m., Shannon Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:07 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:38 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, no transport. 4:29 p.m., Hadar, transported to Faith Regional. 6:27 p.m., Vicki Lane, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:16 p.m., Northwestern Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:55 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:57 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 12:52 a.m., Galeta Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:26 a.m., North 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:27 a.m., West Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, no transport.