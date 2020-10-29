POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Tristan Bordeaux, 24, 1613 W. Pasewalk Ave., No. B, driving under the unfluence, no operator’s license.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 25 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 9:53 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:53 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:07 a.m., Westside Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:27 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 1:30 p.m., South 25th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional, 1:47 p.m., North 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:28 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:58 p.m., Elm Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:00 p.m., South First Street, fire assist, illegal burn. 7:26 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:51 p.m., Skyline Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:35 p.m., West Norfolk Avenue, resce call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:33 p.m., South First Strewet, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 2:03 a.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, no transport. 7:26 a.m., Westside Plaza Drive, rescue call, no transport. 11:08 a.m., Old Hadar Road, fire call, dumpster fire.