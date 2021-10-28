POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Wednesday: Alex Matson, 26, 309 W. Michigan St., warrant - driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Wednesday, police responded to 28 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Wednesday: 7:07 a.m., Blackberry Drive, rescue call, no transport. 9 a.m., Mach 1 Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 9:42 a.m., Goldstrike Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:50 a.m., Boxelder Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:33 p.m., Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:05 p.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:38 p.m., Channel Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Thursday: 3:05 a.m., Woodhurst Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:05 a.m., First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.