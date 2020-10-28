POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Tuesday: Brett Wortmann, 37, 406 Elm Ave., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more) — third offense, driving under revocation. Kathleen Sandoval, 55, 509 W. Phillip Ave., No. 1,.
Wednesday: Michael Simmons III, 24, Pierce, driving under the influence. Douglas Wendell, 47, 706 S. Fourth St., driving under the influence (.15 grams or more).
Accidents
A collision Sept. 24 on North 10th Street damaged vehicles driven by Pamela Zoucha, 1103 S. 10th St., and Andrew Mendez, 900 N. 10th St., No. 2.
A hit-and-run collision Oct. 5 on North 13th Place damaged vehicles owned by David Wemhoff, Monroe, and Charles Cummings, 122 Applewood Drive, and caused an estimated $250 in damages to a house owned by William Christian, PO Box 864.
A collision Oct. 7 on West Norfolk Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Debra Janke, Winside, and Amanda Sackville-Uehling, 2405 Highland Drive.
A collision Oct. 8 on 1204 Angus Drive damaged a vehicle driven by Thomas Higginbotham, 1203 Angus Drive, and a vehicle owned by Jarad Jessen, 1204 Angus Drive.
A collision Oct. 12 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Melissa Clinch, 83505 556th Ave., and Jerry Weatherholt, Stanton.
A collision Oct. 13 on Omaha Avenue damaged vehicles driven by Jose Carbajal, 901 S. 13th Place, and Ricardo Salinas, Rio Grande City, Texas.
A collision Oct. 14 on Queen City Boulevard damaged vehicles driven by Gregory Braun, 605 N. 11th St., and Wyatt Rosebrock, 804 N. 10th St.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 19 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Tuesday: 9:08 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 2:07 p.m., 15th Street and Pasewalk Avenue, rescue call, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional. 2:24 p.m., South 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:09 p.m., West Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 7:32 p.m., Koenigstein Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 11:52 p.m., Syracuse Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.