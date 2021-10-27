POLICE DIVISION
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Tuesday, police responded to 36 calls.
Accidents
A collision Oct. 5 on West Benjamin Avenue damaged vehicles owned by Norma Christiansen, 1701 Riverside Blvd., No. 73, and Elyssa Tuttle, 706 Columbia St.
A collision Oct. 7 on South Second Street damaged vehicles driven by James Rohrer, Center, and Laurie Adamson, 2335 Campbell Drive.
A collision Oct. 7 on the Highway 275 bypass damaged vehicles owned by Travis Frahm, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Patrick Anderson, Meadow Grove.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Tuesday: 9:19 a.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 1 p.m., Monroe Avenue, fire. 1:10 p.m., Madison Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 6:03 p.m., Queen City Boulevard, gas odor detected. 7:21 p.m., Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:58 p.m., Grove Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:43 p.m., 10th Street, rescue call, no transport.
Wednesday: 6:16 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.