POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Thursday: Anita Flores, 61, 903 S. 14th St., Madison County warrant.
Tuesday: Kenneth Johnson II, 24, 1220 W. Park Ave., Madison County warrants (driving under suspension, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of no proof of insurance, speeding).
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 13 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 7:18 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:44 p.m., Blue Stem Circle, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Sunday: 12:38 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:38 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:34 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:55 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 5:54 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:06 a.m., Lodgeview Drive, rescue call, no transport. 11:10 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, fire assist. 1:43 p.m., Amberwood Drive, rescue call, no transport. 1:54 p.m., 556th Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:59 p.m., Galeta drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:28 p.m., North Fourt Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 8:55 p.m., South First Street, rescue call, transported Faith Regional.
Monday: 6:14 a.m., Riverside Boulevard, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 7:14 a.m., South 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 8:20 a.m., Skyview Circle, rescue call, no transport. 10:48 a.m., West Park Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:35 a.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:01 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 5:54 p.m., 37th Street and Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, injury accident, transported to Faith Regional. 6:34 p.m., South 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.