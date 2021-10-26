POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Oct. 17: Thawng Ceu, 40, Omaha, driving under suspension.
Sunday: Efrain Sebastian, 30, Norfolk, driving under the influence — fifth offense, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test — third offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test — third offense, resisting arrest — second offense, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 21 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Monday: 9:43 a.m., Wood Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 10:26 a.m., 11th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:21 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:43 a.m., 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 7:01 p.m., Omaha Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:16 p.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Tuesday: 3:50 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.