POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Margaret Mummert, 80, Madison, negligent driving. James Witt, 31, Spencer, public urination. Gage Christie, 26, Stanton, driving under the influence.
Thursday: Jamie Sanchez-Alejo, 60, 903 S. 14th St., driving under suspension. Vanessa Centeno, 28, 800 S. 18th St., No. 15, driving under suspension. Ethan Taylor, 31, Hoskins, flight to avoid arrest, osbstructing, driving under the influence (.15 grams or more), open container. Kevin Korte, 60, homeless, driving under suspension.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. and midnight Monday, police responded to 68 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue Unit Calls
Saturday: 7:44 a.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 9:57 a.m., North 37th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 10:18 a.m., West Norfolk Avenue, rescue call, no transport. 12:24 p.m., North Fourth Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 1:23 p.m., East Benjamin Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:00 p.m., Meadow Ridge Drive, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 3:55 p.m., East South Airport Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 4:56 p.m., Woodhurst Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.