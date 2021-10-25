POLICE DIVISION
Bookings
(Arrests made or citations issued by the Norfolk Police Division)
Friday: Robbi Johnson, 53, 1105 Longhorn Drive, warrant - intentional violation of narcotic drug law.
Sunday: Efrain Sebastian, 22, Madison, driving under the influence (more than .15), more than four prior convictions, refusal to submit chemical test, possession of marijuana (more than 1 ounce, less than 1 pound), driving under suspension, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace.
Police calls
Between 12 a.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, police responded to 77 calls.
FIRE DIVISION
Fire and Rescue unit calls
Sunday: 11:55 a.m., 13th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional Health Services. 12:15 p.m., 17th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 12:53 p.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 2:47 p.m., Glenwood Boulevard, fire. 4:45 p.m., Boxelder Street, carbon monoxide alarm. 9:59 p.m., Galeta Avenue, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 11:42 p.m., Cedar Ridge Road, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.
Monday: 2:35 a.m., 18th Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional. 6:31 a.m., Columbia Street, rescue call, transported to Faith Regional.